ZIMBOCASH Price Reaches $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $27.02 million and $8,240.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.