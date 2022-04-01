Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.11. 1,830,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,588. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

