ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.48. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 20,330 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

