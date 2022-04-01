ZUM TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $470,544.43 and approximately $76.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.00475075 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

