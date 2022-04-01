Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 51,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.