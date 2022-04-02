$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.