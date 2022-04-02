$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Amarin also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amarin by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.