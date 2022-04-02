$0.03 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). DMC Global posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DMC Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DMC Global by 41.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 100.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter.

BOOM opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $624.76 million, a P/E ratio of -139.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

