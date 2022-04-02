$0.04 EPS Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

