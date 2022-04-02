-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

ARTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

