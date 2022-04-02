-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artelo Biosciences.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
