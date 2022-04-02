-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in DouYu International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DouYu International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

