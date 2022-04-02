-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Shares of Genprex stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 208,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.85. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genprex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genprex by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genprex by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Genprex by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

