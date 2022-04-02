$0.09 EPS Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of ETWO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,237,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

