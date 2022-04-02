$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a P/E ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.