-$0.17 EPS Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. Porch Group posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PRCH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Porch Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.