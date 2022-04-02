$0.18 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $123,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

