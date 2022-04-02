$0.22 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Calix has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.