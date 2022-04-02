$0.36 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.38. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 80,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,376. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

