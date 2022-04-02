$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,954 shares of company stock worth $4,490,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after buying an additional 476,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

