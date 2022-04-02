-$0.40 EPS Expected for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings. Root posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Root.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

In other news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 3,807.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Root by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

