$0.59 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOP opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

