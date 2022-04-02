$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. KBR posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

