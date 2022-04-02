$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

