$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 9.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.