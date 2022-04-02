$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.63. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $43.88. 1,525,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $41,640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $13,698,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $12,815,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

