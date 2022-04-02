$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

IRM opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

