$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.