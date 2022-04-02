$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

IDBA stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

