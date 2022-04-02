1,027,620 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,027,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.92% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $113.63 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

