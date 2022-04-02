10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

