1,151,195 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,151,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.34% of Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

