$12.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.02 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.28 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.08. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

