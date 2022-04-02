$143.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to announce $143.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $147.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $594.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $617.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $650.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $703.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

