1,448,256 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,448,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 7.05% of Viad as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Viad by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viad by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Viad by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VVI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE VVI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. Viad Corp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

