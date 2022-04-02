$15.61 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $14.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $82.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.83 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.08 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.76 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.