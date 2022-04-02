1,541,419 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,541,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,756,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.80% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.