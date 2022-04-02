$175.82 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will report $175.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.77 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $739.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $744.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $788.42 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.