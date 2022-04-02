176,493 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 176,493 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Fortinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

FTNT stock opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.