180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 101,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $161.80. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

