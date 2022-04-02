1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,071.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $798,735.73 and approximately $5,071.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 62% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

