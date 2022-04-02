$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. APA reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $42.22 on Friday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

