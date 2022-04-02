$2.84 Million in Sales Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) will announce $2.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340,000.00 and the highest is $5.33 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year sales of $14.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 million to $30.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.21 million, with estimates ranging from $5.29 million to $231.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

DARE stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.