20,722 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,227. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.