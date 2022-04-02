21,326 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,326 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.