26,416 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Intel by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200,661 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. 46,598,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.