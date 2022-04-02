2,694 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.12 and its 200-day moving average is $361.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

