$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to post $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $108.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.24.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

