$270.50 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post $270.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.70 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

