281,038 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 281,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNOV. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

