2,872,898 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,872,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,970,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.81% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

